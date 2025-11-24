SectorsOpenings & closings

Uniqlo set to open revamped Melbourne flagship 

Uniqlo Emporium Melbourne
The Emporium flagship was Uniqlo’s first location in Australia. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Uniqlo will reopen its Emporium Melbourne flagship on Thursday after a months-long refurbishment first flagged in June.

The relaunch marks 10 years since the brand entered the Australian market and highlights its continued investment in CBD flagships. Opened as Uniqlo’s first Australian store, the Emporium flagship has played a central role in the retailer’s expansion.

The revamped store will feature Uniqlo’s new People Campaign, spotlighting Melbourne figures across media, sport, art and music. A key update to the store is the introduction of UTme!, Uniqlo’s print-on-demand customisation service that lets customers create personalised T-shirts and tote bags using templates, photos or text. 

Artwork from Melbourne collaborators Beci Orpin, Hectors Deli, and DOCG will be available within the platform, alongside pre-printed merchandise.

The feature aligns with the broader push toward experiential retail as brands seek to offer services not easily replicated online.

“The reopening of Uniqlo Emporium shows our strong belief in the Australian market and Melbourne’s vibrant retail scene,” said Satoshi Naito, COO of Uniqlo Australia.

“It was our first Australian store, open 11 years ago, and we’re excited to continue to grow with our customers for the long term.”

