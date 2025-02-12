BusinessStrategy

Lush co-founder Rowena Bird talks 30-year business journey and biggest takeaways

A headshot image of Lush co-founder Rowena Bird sitting against a dark green background.
From humble beginnings to becoming a global brand, the journey has been challenging and rewarding.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Inside Retail: Prior to launching Lush with your fellow co-founders, can you briefly describe your professional background?  Rowena Bird: Before co-founding Lush, I worked as a beauty therapist.  My passion for cosmetics and ethical beauty began early, and I was fortunate to join forces with like-minded individuals Mark and Mo Constantine, Helen Ambrosen, Liz Weir, Karl Bygrave and Paul Greeves.  Together, we originally founded Cosmetics to Go, a mail-order cosmetics company. Whil

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay