BusinessStrategy

Kebab Nation reveals ambitious 30-store goal

Kebab Nation staff
The two-store Melbourne business is launching its franchise offer. (Source: Kebab Nation/Facebook)
By Sarah Stowe

Melbourne hospitality business Kebab Nation is ready to franchise and has set an ambitious target of 30 stores across Victoria by 2030.

On LinkedIn, co-founder and CEO Tony Awad announced Kebab Nation will soon open its third corporate store and then recruit two franchises within the next 12 months to kickstart its expansion.

The business launched in Watsonia; its second location is in Eltham.

Awad founded the kebab business nine years ago with his wife Amy as a high-quality alternative to the typical kebab shop.

Awad said the vision for the business was “to build a premium, world-class brand that could elevate the perception of kebabs. From day one the goal was to build a brand built on consistency, quality and profitability.”

According to the Kebab Nation website, the 2030 goal is $2.4m average store sales per annum, with average net profit of 17 per cent.

Kebab Nation offers kebabs, meals, salads and sides, and plans to launch catering options.

