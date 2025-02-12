Amorepacific’s profit soars 64 per cent, driven by international markets

﻿Amorepacific Group posted a 64 per cent growth in operating profit last year thanks to the robust performance in its global markets.

The group’s operating profit grew to US$171.6 million in FY24, while sales rose 5.9 per cent to 2.932 billion.

The beauty retailer recorded a robust 20.6 per cent sales growth for its global business, mainly driven by strong performance in the Western regions.

The Americas surpassed Greater China in annual sales for the first time in the group’s history with an 83 per cent uplift. In the EMEA, overall sales tripled year-on-year.

Performance varied across Asian markets, with Greater China sales falling 27 per cent and Apac and Japan growing 33 per cent.

Meanwhile, ﻿Amorepacific’s Korean business saw a 2.4 per cent decrease in sales due to the continued decline in duty-free sales.

Laneige, Hera, Aestura, Illiyoon, and Labo-H were among the leading brands at the group’s multi-brand shops and online channels.

Cosrx, incorporated into Amorepacific’s performance from the second quarter, also contributed to global growth, especially in the EMEA.