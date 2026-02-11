LSKD ready to open first store in Tasmania

Activewear brand LSKD will open its first store in Tasmania at the Cat and Fiddle Arcade in Hobart on February 28.

The opening day will feature a ‘tight swap,’ where the first 400 customers can trade in an old pair of tights for a new pair. The first 100 male customers will receive a free pair of shorts.

LSKD said the day will feature giveaways from partners such as Boost Juice, Health Lab, Fundays Lollies, and Athlete’s Foot.

The Hobart branch will be the brand’s 30th store.

Founded in 2007 in Logan by Jason Daniel, LSKD (formerly Loose Kid) has been developing its retail portfolio since 2022.

The brand is estimated to have surpassed $150 million in yearly revenue in 2025. Daniel told the AFR he aims to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2032.