Pop Mart opens first ANZ airport store at Sydney Airport

Pop Mart has launched its first airport retail store in ANZ, opening at Sydney Airport as part of its continued international expansion.

Located in the T2 Domestic Terminal, the store marks the brand’s debut airport location in the ANZ region and signals a strategic move to capture high foot traffic from both domestic and international travellers.

The outlet introduces Pop Mart’s signature blind box collectibles and character-driven IP to a broader travel retail audience, positioning the brand within one of the country’s busiest transport hubs.

The company said the store is designed to offer a quick, engaging shopping experience, allowing travellers to browse and purchase collectibles ahead of departure.

Pop Mart has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding to more than 570 stores globally across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas.

The Sydney Airport launch reflects the company’s broader push into travel retail. Last year, Pop Mart opened its flagship store in Sydney, spanning 600sqm over two levels.