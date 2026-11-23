sehold spending up 6.8 per cent through the year to August, ABS data shows. But importantly, spending is flat month on month, and once you remove fuel, it’s fallen 0.3 per cent. So most of the growth is merely price, rather than demand. Anyone claiming to know what to expect in 2027 is unlikely to be considered sage. So how are the retailers that continue to grow positioning themselves and their products heading into another year of uncertainty? By focusing on what they can control. Outside of the external economic environment, those I speak with are focusing all efforts on value. It is multi-dimensional; value is built across several levers at once. The balance between those levers will be different for every brand, category and catchment, yet most of the industry spent FY26 pulling only one lever. The more things change the more they stay the same Retail is always shifting and evolving. But what hasn’t changed is what keeps retailers up at night: ROI: While models today may vary, its importance never wavers How can I improve lifetime value? Which levers will enhance our foot traffic? Nailing a digital presence – today it’s omnichannel by a different name. Your competitive set may change, but the desire to differentiate your messaging doesn’t. Similarly, value has been on a journey, yet many elements remain the same. Research around consumer perceived value has been built on over the years, yet this key research from Zeithaml’s 1988 paper “Consumer Perceptions of Price, Quality, and Value: A Means-End Model and Synthesis of Evidence” is still applied by brand marketers today. Its argument is that value is a perception. The paper defines value as the customer’s overall judgement of a product, balancing price, desire, quality and what they receive against what they give. And value varies based on those four factors, depending on the purchaser. Newer studies prove that this theory remains relevant today. The way ‘I think and speak about value’ Your customers are still willing to pay for products that they consider valuable. Deloitte’s “The Retail Report 2026” found that 70 per cent of Australians will pay full price to get the exact product they want (note this survey was tailored around peak season). Value remains a judgement made against the consumer’s budget, rather than one against competitors. Understanding this principle allows you to lean into all of the areas that make your product feel valuable. I’ve been touting the benefits of focusing on value for more than a decade, since before our current cost-of-living crisis brought it into sharper focus. Ultimately, I break it down into six key areas for retailers: Price and affordability Brand and feeling Access and effort Product and quality Trust and fairness Range and relevance Value is achieved by balancing these areas for your organisation. And the balance between each of these is determined by your brand, category and catchment. This will vary for every brand. So six levers. All of which can be pulled on differently, depending on your audience and consideration level. For example, luxury clothing will harness more levers to build affinity than, say, groceries. Aldi is lighter on range, but is found to be 25 to 27 per cent cheaper on the CHOICE Basket, so it leans into affordability more, whereas Mecca is held up by its brand, as well as its expertise across a diverse range. Bunnings runs on trust, with a guarantee across roughly 9000 exclusive lines, with margin baked in. Three brands with completely different balances. This balance problem is a question of finding the right marketing mix. How each lever should be used is below. Price and affordability Brand consultant and marketing professor Mark Ritson argues that discounting on prices trains your customer to recalibrate the discounted price as recommended retail price. That will never end well for your margins. I would agree. Discounting remains a blunt lever to pull. It leaves your margin at risk, because many might have purchased without incentive. The consideration asks ‘would I prefer to spend $100 on a top from my favourite brand I’ll love’, or ‘Should I spend it on a night out this Friday’, for example. Price is one element, but there are others. Deloitte research proves up to 40 per cent of a brand’s perceived value is driven by factors other than price. Brand and feeling Emotionally connected customers are 2.3 times more likely to recommend a brand and 1.7 times more willing to ‘accept a higher price point’, Accenture has stated. It’s how brands today should focus on building loyalty, instead of through another rewards program that incentivises the discount mindset. Start cultivating the connection by making customers feel a part of something. Engage on the emotional level that creates desire to belong to your sub-section. Get customers to buy a product with pride because of what it says about the individual. Ask what your brand can do to re-create aspirational moments that are banked in long-term memory. Turning one-time purchasers into loyal brand advocates can help spread your word in a more trustworthy vehicle than any advertising campaign ever could. Nielsen found that 88 per cent of global respondents trusted recommendations from people they knew – 50 per cent more people than trusted lower-ranked advertising channels such as banner ads, mobile ads and search ads. Access and effort Even in the early days, Amazon was obsessed with the customer. How can we reduce friction? Effort is the cost that your customer pays in every transaction, yet almost nobody measures it. Both access and effort carry no consequence to your pricing. That makes this the most underused lever of the six. Reduce effort. While increasing access. This is where retailers can get more creative. Instead of dwelling on price, focus on adding value to the shopping experience, positioning the brand as a useful facilitator in the process. Whether it’s with bonus gifts, bundles, targeted offers or member-only access, this added value can work to increase the perception of exclusivity and, in turn, value. Think AMEX-access to member-only ranges or genuine convenience in format and location. Even celebrity meet-and-greets in-store. All of these offer value, which can protect your margins. Product and quality In the same Deloitte report mentioned earlier, quality (26 per cent) topped the list as the number one purchase driver, outranking value for money (16 per cent) as a reason to make a purchase. And we’ve seen that the retailers that were able to harness their brand and quality positioning were able to capture demand in FY26. Baby Bunting is one example where quality positioning succeeded, with a 3 per cent increase in market share, taking gross margin to 41.2 per cent. The strongest evidence for why that works is still Ataman, Van Heerde and Mela’s study of 70 brands across 25 categories over five years, which found the biggest impact on a brand’s short and long-term success was a wider range of product and wider distribution. The impact of price discounting proved negligible. Trust and fairness Consistent pricing that’s rarely, if ever, discounted can help build transparency with customers. Maintaining this approach fosters trust and can help remove a customer’s reason for waiting to buy your product. The ‘Patient Shopper’ is a rising trend that is reshaping retail, as Aussies have been conditioned to time purchases around key sales events. KPMG Retail Health Index data shows that almost 6 in 10 no longer buy at full price; note this is across the board, rather than just for loved or desired brands. Misleading your customer has both financial implications through penalties (see Coles misleading customers on Down Down tickets) and a more intangible impact, through broken trust. The latter can have longer-lasting effects, as Coles is now the fifth most distrusted brand in Australia, down from its position as fifth most trusted in 2023. Range and relevance Your range should meet your customer’s expectations. No one is expecting a niche skincare brand like Organic For Men to have 20-plus pages of products. On the other hand, a department-store website with only one page of homewares is likely to leave a shopper with more questions than when they arrived. The niche brand’s site is for a tailored need. The department-store site is used for discovery across categories. The more relevant you are to your customers’ specific needs, the less range you’ll generally require. Their discovery and consideration is then based mainly on aligning with your brand, rather than coming to your site to be inspired by choice. Digital decision fatigue is real. And it’s sending many Gen Z shoppers back in-store as those who have grown up digitally native seek the tangibility and constrained choice of a store-front. These decisions about your range can affect perceived value. Less really can be considered more in the eyes of your purchasing audience. A higher price, when fewer items are sold on the whole, can help with the premium aesthetic more luxury brands are hoping to convey. Tools and retailers’ future approach to value How consumers are buying your products continues to change. Agentic checkout is here. Among consumers, 57 per cent say they would let an agent switch brands for better value. As this trend emerges, the softer, nuanced and more human elements of value and its perception are often lost on machines. If there is weak differentiation in your category, machines will expose inflated prices quicker than humans can. Value remains a judgement, and a person still makes it. Most shoppers prefer dealing with people in-store, and those are the moments when a brand earns the right to its price, whether that comes through your team or through a store environment customers choose repeatedly, rather than risking their consideration being defined by an algorithm. The biggest change for retailers in 2027 needs to be measuring value and all its levers. Almost no retailer can tell you their value balance. Across six levers, there should be one balance, and its weighting will be different for every brand, every category, and every catchment. Working out where your balance actually sits is the challenge for the coming months and year. Rachael Hockaday is the managing director at Haeday.