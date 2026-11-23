The average vacancy rate of retail premises on Melbourne’s busiest shopping streets has lifted, with some of the city’s premier locations surging.

But the city could be showing some resilience in the wake of external challenges. Retail real estate firm Fitzroys said that the loss of famed strip-shopping street Chapel Street could be the gain of different retail offerings.

Its annual report into 37 of the city’s top shopping strips found an average vacancy rate of 8.1 per cent, up from 7.2 per cent in the previous year. Within this, the share of specialty retail properties fell by 2.3 per cent to 31 per cent.

Vacancies on South Yarra’s Chapel Street rose from 9.1 per cent to 20.7 per cent in the year. Church Street in Brighton held the lowest vacancy rate, at 0.7 per cent.

“Melbourne’s shopping strips have again shown a phenomenal resilience in the face of ongoing high inflation, high interest rates, cost-of-living challenges and planning uncertainties,” said Fitzroys director of retail leasing, James Lockwood.

“Since the start of 2020, we have seen a historic shift in the way Melburnians live their lives, and central to the way we go about our day-to-day are our local shopping strips.”

Lockwood said that the impact of work-from-home has seen more demand for commercial developments in residential areas.

“More people are living on and around the strips, which means we’re seeing more people visit their shops, cafes, bars, barbers and health, wellness and fitness studios than they ever have before,” he added.

“Well-positioned strips with a strong mix of food, beverage, services and convenience retail have generally remained resilient.”

Lockwood said Chapel Street “has traditionally been the bellwether for Melbourne’s strip retail landscape”, calling the near future “a period of transition”.

“During periods of economic uncertainty, discretionary spending is often the first area households reduce, impacting fashion, gifts, homewares and other specialty categories,” he added.