Culture Kings has unveiled its new-look store design at Chadstone Shopping Centre, a flagship it says will be the model for its planned 100-store expansion program.

The AKA Brands-owned retailer enlisted Your Studio to design the concept, which will be the benchmark for stores being rolled out across Australia and the US over the next three years. The Chadstone store, which builds on its Brisbane redesign that opened last year, puts more emphasis on footwear and headwear with a dedicated ‘Fit Arena’.

This try-on space has been joined by the ‘Crown Console’ hat wall, now reimagined with improved lighting.

“Our goal for Culture Kings Chadstone was to translate the brand’s high-energy identity into a more refined, adaptable space,” said Marco Di Martino, senior environments designer at Your Studio.

“By pairing iconic streetwear culture with flexible layouts and intuitive displays, we built an environment that elevates product while leaving room for elevated brand storytelling, in-store events, exclusive drops and future growth.”

Culture Kings said it has prioritised adaptability within the new layout, replacing former fixtures to allow for more flexible merchandising. Acting as a “benchmark” for future growth, the retailer said it leaves space for future locations to customise their own stores.

“Building on the successful trial of our Queen Street prototype in Brisbane last year, this latest evolution of the Culture Kings flagship experience brings a more refined and intuitive approach to retail,” Justin Hilber, Culture Kings Australia president, added.

“Designed to elevate the customer journey, amplify visual merchandising and bring our brands’ stories to life, it also creates a dynamic stage for the immersive in-store events Culture Kings is renowned for.”