Lindberg enters Australia with first boutique in Sydney 

Danish eyewear brand Lindberg has opened its first Australian boutique, a dedicated store in Sydney’s CBD, in partnership with specialty optical retailer The Eye Piece.

Located at 200 George Street, the Lindberg by The Eye Piece boutique introduces the brand’s minimalist Danish aesthetic to the local market.

The interior, designed in-house by Lindberg, features floor-to-ceiling windows, natural light, and white and smoked-oak cabinetry displaying the full eyewear range. A custom brass installation created specifically for the Sydney store serves as a sculptural centrepiece.

The store includes an optometry room and is staffed by optical specialists who provide consultations, fittings, and customisation services.

Established in 1986, Lindberg is known for its lightweight, screw-free frames crafted from materials such as titanium, gold, horn, wood and diamonds. The company has earned more than 100 international design awards.

The Eye Piece, founded in 2007, operates a network of boutiques focused on independent eyewear labels.