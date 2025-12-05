Chloe opens its first Australian boutique

French luxury label Chloe has opened its first store in Australia, located on Castlereagh Street, Sydney.

Spanning 117sqm, the boutique offers ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, footwear, and accessories.

The store features a curved central wall with a mid-century–inspired seating area, set within a neutral palette of limestone, stainless steel and cognac leather. Its pressed-metal awning draws from the brand’s current Winter collection, aligning the space with its current design direction.

Laurent Malecaze, president and CEO of Chloe, says the Sydney launch is part of the brand’s multi-faceted strategy in Asia-Pacific.

“This new address in Sydney allows us to deepen our connection with the region, where we’ll build a customer base and continue the Maison’s dialogue through Chemena Kamali’s creative vision,” she added.