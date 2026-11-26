Hong Kong-based 3D Gold Jewellery has chosen Australia as its first location outside of Asia, with its second opening in Sydney marking its ongoing expansion.

The brand quietly entered the country in July with a shop at Sydney Central Plaza, an opening which it has backed up recently with a location in Westfield Chatswood. Both of the stores follow the company’s ‘Ultimate Luxury Shop’ format.

The company has said the success of its entry into the country has led to its planned third opening, with a new location in Westfield Mount Gravatt, Brisbane, to open next month.

In Asia, 3D Gold Jewellery operates around 340 points of sale across Mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong and Thailand. The retailer recorded $269.6 million in revenue in the first half of fiscal 2027, growing 55 per cent year on year.

“Australia is the first market outside Asia where 3D Gold Jewellery has established its own retail network, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s international expansion,” said Danny (Ho Lung) Wong, chairman and CEO of 3DG Holdings.

“The country’s diverse, relaxed lifestyle and emphasis on personal style align naturally with our brand philosophy. We believe jewellery should not be reserved for special occasions, but should be part of everyday life and a way to express personal style.”

The company cited Australia’s 840,000 Chinese and Hong Kong-born residents as one of its opportunities for growth. The December opening in Brisbane will be one of its ‘Golden Atelier’ store formats.