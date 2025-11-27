SectorsSports & adventure

Kathmandu debuts new concept store in Australia

Kathmandu store
A Melbourne location is slated to open in 2026. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Kathmandu has launched its first next-generation concept store in Australia at Westfield Chatswood, introducing a new retail format for the outdoor brand.

The store boasts a light-filled, open layout designed to evoke the calm and clarity of the outdoors, blending modern design with Kathmandu’s technical gear.

Digital mannequins, life-size high-resolution screens, show products in motion, while key items like the Trailhead Stretch Rain Jacket are highlighted with programmable lighting that shifts from morning sunrise tones to pink dusk hues.

“This store has always been about sparking a desire to get people outdoors, while showing off the technical performance behind our gear,” said Kathmandu CEO Megan Welch. 

“From the open aesthetic and the way we display product, every detail has been crafted to inspire. Chatswood marks a truly exciting step into the future of Kathmandu’s retail experience.”

Sustainability is central to the store’s design. The shopfront is crafted from recycled glass bottles, and counters, benches, carpets, and accessory panels use repurposed materials. Additional fixtures include 3D-printed light fittings and elements made from recycled shampoo and conditioner bottles.

A Melbourne location is slated to open next year.

