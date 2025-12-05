SectorsOpenings & closings

Bath & Body works opening first WA store

Bath & Body Works store
Bath & Body Works will be coming to Westfield Carousel in Perth (Source: Supplied)
By Harry Booth

US fragrance and body-care brand Bath & Body Works will open its first store in WA on December 15 at Westfield Carousel in Perth.

To celebrate the launch, Bath & Body Works will host a ‘candle-swap activation’, inviting shoppers to exchange any candle from another brand for one of its signature candles.

“Bath & Body Works has been incredibly well-received across Australia, with shoppers embracing its signature fragrances, body-care favourites, and seasonal collections,” Matthew Gregg, GM at Bath & Body Works, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, said.

“Bringing the brand to WA gives locals the chance to explore these iconic products firsthand, enjoy engaging in-store experiences, and find the perfect gifts for friends, family, or themselves. It’s a new destination for festive shopping and self-care that we hope will become part of the WA holiday tradition.”

With more than 1700 stores in its global portfolio, Bath & Body Works has experienced sustained growth since its 1990 inception. Additional openings are planned for DFO Perth and Garden City Booragoon.

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
close-up headshot of Graeme Moore, head of Salomon ANZ in blue collared shirt against green blurred bush
Workforce IR Pro

Salomon’s Graeme Moore on the importance of failing fast and cheap

Tamera Francis
MJ Bale X North Sail onboard
Strategy

MJ Bale, North Sails collaborate on all-action marine collection

Celene Ignacio
Nirimba Neighbourhood Centre - Ford & Folk 2
Shopping centres & malls

Approval granted for Stockland Aura retail centre in Nirimba

Celene Ignacio
Flying Tiger CEO Martin Jermiin and Flying Tiger CSO Jens Aarup Mikkelsen
Strategy IR Pro

How Flying Tiger aims to compete in Australia with playful, affordable design

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
An image from home goods brand Parachute 2024 campaign featuring a man sitting on a Parachute-branded mattress.
Strategy IR Pro

How Parachute’s consistent marketing and quality designs won over millennials

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.