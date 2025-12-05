Bath & Body works opening first WA store

US fragrance and body-care brand Bath & Body Works will open its first store in WA on December 15 at Westfield Carousel in Perth.

To celebrate the launch, Bath & Body Works will host a ‘candle-swap activation’, inviting shoppers to exchange any candle from another brand for one of its signature candles.

“Bath & Body Works has been incredibly well-received across Australia, with shoppers embracing its signature fragrances, body-care favourites, and seasonal collections,” Matthew Gregg, GM at Bath & Body Works, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, said.

“Bringing the brand to WA gives locals the chance to explore these iconic products firsthand, enjoy engaging in-store experiences, and find the perfect gifts for friends, family, or themselves. It’s a new destination for festive shopping and self-care that we hope will become part of the WA holiday tradition.”

With more than 1700 stores in its global portfolio, Bath & Body Works has experienced sustained growth since its 1990 inception. Additional openings are planned for DFO Perth and Garden City Booragoon.