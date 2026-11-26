Supermarket giant Coles has presented investors with a plan to generate $1 billion in operational savings, but has denied it will make job cuts beyond its already announced offshoring deal with Accenture.

The cost-cutting plan came alongside CEO Leah Weckert’s announcement that the retailer will be opening 45 new stores over the next two years. The decision follows recent earnings disclosures from both Coles and Woolworths, which showed a widening gap in sales growth between the two giants.

Weckert’s plan to cut $1.1 billion in expenditure between fiscal 2028 and 2031 was part of this attempt to regain ground on Woolworths. Inside Retail asked Coles whether it could rule out mass job cuts within this cost-cutting exercise.

A spokesperson for the supermarket – maintaining that their already announced “several hundred” jobs offshored to India were all – denied that more would come.

“The retail sector is becoming increasingly competitive as new global players enter the market and technology reshapes how customers shop and what they expect from retailers,” the spokesperson said.

“This partnership will give Coles access to that capability at a greater scale and pace, allowing us to better support our teams, move faster, and deliver for our customers. The partnership will also help reduce costs in order to continue delivering value for our customers at the checkout.

“Under the multi-year partnership, some work in our corporate workforce will move to Accenture overseas and in Australia.”

Coles said the affected roles will be offset by the jobs created in its store expansion, which is set to add 5000 roles.

The supermarket retailer has also turned its attention to the roughly 1600 workers affected by David Jones’ collapse. Last week, it announced a fast-track program for former employees at the department store ahead of Christmas.