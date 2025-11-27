World-first Cookie Monster Café opens in Melbourne

Sesame Workshop has opened the world’s first Cookie Monster Café at Melbourne Central, marking a pop-up activation in celebration of the 56th anniversary of Sesame Street.

The takeaway venue is located on the Lower Ground Level near Coles. It was designed and art-directed by Eddie Zammit, a Melbourne-based creative, in collaboration with Haven Global. Zammit has previously worked on Sesame Street projects in Australia. The venue reflects character through themed design elements and a menu inspired by Sesame Street characters.

“There’s no doubt that the character speaks to both the young and young-at-heart audience, who have a passion for nostalgia,” said Zammit. “Cookie Monster appeals to those who have an appetite – not just for cookies – but for shared memories and the happiness that Sesame Street has always delivered.”

In addition to the main menu, the cafe offers plant-based, gluten-free, and smaller portion options, as well as snack packs for sharing or takeaway. The pop-up aims to engage visitors of all ages and introduce interactive touchpoints within the shopping centre.

“We are so glad that we are able to share Cookie Monster’s love of cookies with fans of Sesame Street,” said Risa Greenbaum, VP of global licensing, Sesame Workshop.

A similar pop-up concept was launched in Melbourne earlier this year with the Malibu Barbie Café.