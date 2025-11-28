Factorie rolls out new store concept across Australia

Streetwear brand Factorie is entering a new phase of its retail strategy by introducing a new store concept inspired by international streetwear capitals.

The updated concept takes cues from retail environments in cities such as Madrid, New York, London and Copenhagen.

According to the brand, it was developed following an international research trip by Factorie GM Jodie Bongetti, who observed a shift toward more immersive, narrative-driven store experiences among leading global retailers.

The refreshed design is now in place at Factorie’s Warringah, Indooroopilly and Cockburn stores, with recent openings at Rouse Hill and a Bourke Street pop-up in Melbourne. For the past six months, the brand has opened seven new stores and expanded to 76 stores across Australia.

The Bourke Street activation drew strong interest from younger shoppers, with crowds lining up early and local emerging artists performing throughout the day.

“Melbourne is synonymous with creativity, individuality and street culture,” said Jodie Bongetti, GM of Factorie. “Being so close to RMIT University allows the brand to connect directly with the young people who shape and inspire it.”

Alongside its Australian rollout, Factorie continues to expand in South Africa, where it now operates 34 stores. The brand plans to introduce the new store concept to the South African market next year as part of its ongoing growth strategy.