Nicholas Street development opens fresh opportunities for Ipswich retailers

A major municipal rejuvenation project is presenting enticing opportunities for retailers at the heart of Queensland’s historic city of Ipswich.

The renovations are focused on a major upgrade to the centuries-old character of Ipswich’s original downtown area at Nicholas Street, culminating at Tulmur Place – the city’s civic square with more than 4000sqm of public space. The new developments are part of the city’s move to revitalise its traditional town centre after years of neglect and dilapidation.

With the Ipswich Central Train Station, administration buildings and main libraries in close proximity, the new structural enhancements and community activities have already begun to open up fresh dining and retail tenancies poised to take advantage of markets, expos, fairs, live performances, interactive school holiday activities and community gatherings.

According to Nicholas Street Precinct director James Hepburn, the city’s new administration has driven the area’s revitalisation strategy with a vision to bring the inner city back to life. Ipswich City Council is the developer for both the civic and commercial retail assets, with the total cost for development coming in at about $300 million as an investment in the land and construction – as well as fit-outs for the retail side of the project.

“Towards the latter half of next year, the final phase will deliver us a massive amount of real estate and a revitalised city centre,” says Hepburn. “We’ve moved from being a civic developer, building our library and council offices – as well as a public square and 1000-space car park to support businesses and the precinct’s customer shopping experience – into becoming both a retail developer and precinct and place manager.

“We have three phases of retail development, delivering about 40 tenancies spread across retail services ranging from those typical services you find within the city centre such as pharmacies to cafes and bars. Beyond that, we’re now deeply focused on creating a genuine food and experience leisure offer.”

Over the course of the development, the council decided not to compete with Ipswich’s nearby shopping centre, steering its vision for retail at Nicholas Street away from fashion and other stereotypical mall tenants.

“You’ll see that the majority of our tenants are going to be restaurants, they’re going to be coffee shops, grab-and-go offers, a bit of fast food,” says Hepburn. “That will lead into the cinema phase, with a couple of mini-majors in the form of bowling, karaoke, laser tag, virtual reality and kids play as an example.”

Thus far, early retail tenancies have proved highly successful. Crowd favourite Gelatissimo, for example, reportedly far exceeded its sales forecasting for last year, predominantly through winter sales. The stall is now anticipating even greater sales through the summer season to come, when numerous activations and events are expected to draw crowds from across the city and even beyond.

The key opportunity lies in the area’s vast catchment, with one of the youngest and fastest-growing demographics in the region. Now in full leasing mode, the Nicholas Street project is now offering retailer tenancies particularly centred around the food and beverage environment, with several openings available in the space during the first half of the year. As the planned cinema venue takes shape – already pre-let to a major movie exhibitor – major opportunities within the entertainment-driven venue will be launching from this coming Easter.

“That’s key to what we’re doing within this brand,” says Hepburn. “The design and place activation of the precinct is set to keep connecting with the community through events, focusing on bringing in the families to infiltrate most of the catchment. That gives our city centre a big point of difference to typical homogenous shopping centre environments.

“We support numerous events, from the night market to a dog festival, which has attracted thousands of people and brought a huge volume of attention to the brand. In doing so, we’re starting to remind the catchment that they can come here for an experience supported by food and beverage sales points, demonstrating to the retail market that there’s money to be made here.”

As the new urban heart of a revitalised Ipswich, the Nicholas Street precinct is a culmination of history, opportunity, arts, entertainment, leisure and culture alongside centuries-old character upgraded with a mix of contemporary offerings and amenities. The location is now poised to become the city’s leading lifestyle, leisure, entertainment and cultural destination, marking the rebirth of a once-dilapidated CBD that is now welcoming back the community through civic spaces, cultural alignment, events, commercial offerings and architecture – a historic destination embracing its new city heart.

For more information about retail opportunities at Nicholas Street, visit www.nicholasst.com.au.