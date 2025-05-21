Motto Motto adds three sites in footprint boost

Motto Motto Japanese Kitchen is adding three new restaurants, taking its national footprint to 18, with further expansion planned.

The new locations are at Circular Quay in Sydney, and Newmarket and Coorparoo in Brisbane.

Motto Motto is now looking for franchisees to take on two prime Queensland markets, Burpengary and Toowoomba.

Matt Fickling, COO at the Motto Motto Group said “This latest round of franchise grants reflects the growing strength of our brand and the incredible passion of our franchise partners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a suite of new owner operators alongside our growing cohort of multisite operators – each of them committed to bringing ‘more’ to their local communities.

“From day one, our goal has been simple: deliver unmatched flavour and guest experience with a business model that’s profitable, scalable and sustainable,” Fickling said.

Kitchen Daddy, the group’s manufacturing brand, delivers proprietary products for exclusive use by Motto Motto’s franchisees.

Since its founding in 2021, Kitchen Daddy has transformed from a startup operation into a national food manufacturing business that underpins the restaurant chain. Its products have been stocked by ALDI, Coles, and foodservice distributors.

Matt Moore, Kitchen Daddy GM, said “Supporting Motto Motto’s franchise network is an incredibly rewarding part of what we do at Kitchen Daddy.

“We’re proud to produce innovative, high-quality products that not only uphold the integrity of Japanese flavours but also make operations easier and more consistent for the brand’s franchisees.”