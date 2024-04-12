Motto Motto makes airport debut in 15th franchise deal

Motto Motto Japanese Kitchen is coming to the Brisbane Domestic Airport through a franchise partnership with SSP Group.

“Launching at Brisbane Domestic Airport represents a significant milestone for our brand,” said Motto Motto CEO Matt Fickling, about the 15th franchise agreement it has now inked in Australia.

“Our mission is to become Australia’s favourite Japanese diner, and this extends to being a memorable part of our guest’s travel.”

Aside from the brand’s signature ramen, rice bowls and curry, Motto Motto will introduce the Tokyo Roll featuring bacon, free-range eggs, wagyu beef, karaage chicken and tempura fish enclosed in a Japanese-style mini milk bun.

The Tokyo Roll is customisable with sauces such as tonkatsu, yuzu hollandaise, spicy hollandaise, miso cream, and ketchup.

“SSP’s latest opening with Motto Motto exemplifies our commitment to nurturing strong relationships with our brand partners,” said SSP Australia and New Zealand GM Dominic Cain.

“By collaborating with brands like Motto Motto that uphold the highest quality standards, we ensure mutual success and provide travellers with high-quality dining experiences on their journey.”