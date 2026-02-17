Montblanc opens Sydney flagship on prime George St corner site

Montblanc has launched a flagship boutique at 396 George Street, further building out its Australian retail network with a presence in one of the Sydney CBD’s busiest corners locations.

The store is housed within a heritage-listed building at the corner of George and King Streets. Inside, the space adopts the brand’s monochrome design language, with merchandise arranged across two levels.

The ground floor serves as the primary retail area, while the first floor is configured as a quieter client zone. This upper level includes private rooms and a central writing desk used for demonstrations and customer appointments.

The flagship offers the widest selection of Montblanc products currently available in Australia, including writing instruments, leather goods, watches, accessories and fragrance. Limited-edition releases and higher-priced collections are also stocked as part of the expanded format.

The Sydney opening adds to the brand’s existing boutique network in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.