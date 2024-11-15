StoresOpenings & closings

Grown Alchemist opens first flagship store in the UK

Grown Alchemist store in the UK
The Grown Alchemist flagship store at 35 Beak Street. (Source: Savills Global Retail and Leisure)
By Irene Dong

Australian skincare brand Grown Alchemist has established its first flagship store in the UK, further increasing its global retail network. 

The store, located at 35 Beak Street, spans two levels and boasts a lab-inspired decoration with plants, as well as a selection of biotech-derived skincare items. 

“Grown Alchemist is one of the most exciting brands in skincare and it’s amazing to see them choose Soho for their UK flagship,” said Antonia Johns, associate director of retail & leisure at Savills. 

“The letting highlights Soho’s strength in attracting internationally renowned brands and UK firsts, making it an interesting and dynamic place to go shopping.” 

Earlier this year, L’Occitane Group sold its entire stake in Grown Alchemist to Lavender Investments, which is owned by Andre Hoffmann, the former vice chairman and CEO of L’Occitane International. 

