SectorsOpenings & closings

Adairs launches home concept store at Westfield Bondi

Adairs
The store spans 550sqm. (Source: Adairs/ Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Homewares retailer Adairs has opened its first home concept store at Westfield Bondi, accelerating its lifestyle-led retail strategy under group CEO Elle Roseby. 

The store spans 550sqm and is located on Bondi Junction’s Hollywood Avenue, marking the brand’s first new format to move beyond traditional category-based retail into a curated home experience. A Melbourne location is set to follow. 

Developed in partnership with The General Store, the Bondi space features open-plan layouts, soft architectural forms and layered styling designed to encourage exploration across bedding, living and lifestyle categories. 

“The Bondi Concept Store is a defining moment for Adairs. It reflects how our brand has evolved and how deeply we’re committed to creating rich, inspiring experiences that connect with how our customers live at home,” said Elle Roseby, group CEO and Adairs MD. 

Sleep wellness is a central pillar of the concept, with bathroom and living categories presented as part of a broader home wellness narrative.

“We wanted the Bondi store to feel instantly transportive. From the design to the scent, every detail has been considered to create a calm, uplifting environment that customers want to spend time in,” Roseby added. 

Earlier this month, Adairs announced the end of its operations in New Zealand, in the latest chapter of its store-driven reset strategy.

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