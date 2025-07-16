SectorsFashion & accessories

Wrangler taps Genesco to create footwear range

The collection is scheduled to launch next month. (Source: Wrangler/Facebook)
By Irene Dong

Denim brand Wrangler has tapped footwear company Genesco to design, source, and market men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear bearing the Wrangler name.

The initial collection, expected to debut in fall next year, will combine classic Wrangler-inspired designs with contemporary, trend-driven styles.

“This licensing agreement represents a promising opportunity to introduce Wrangler footwear to a wide audience,” said Steve Armus, VP of licensing and collaborations at Wrangler.

“We believe this partnership will strengthen our brand presence and allow more consumers to experience the quality and heritage of Wrangler in an exciting new product category.”

The companies described the deal as a strategic move to fuel Wrangler’s growth as a cross-category lifestyle brand, while leveraging Genesco’s deep expertise in branded footwear.

Founded in 1924, Genesco operates more than 1250 retail stores and branded e-commerce sites, offering a diverse portfolio of footwear brands. These include Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, and Schuh Kids, along with wholesale and licensed brands such as Levi’s, Dockers, Bass, and more.

