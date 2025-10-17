What Naturium’s Australian launch reveals about Elf Beauty’s global ambitions

sp; Founded in 2020 by journalist and digital creator Susan Yara, Naturium has risen from a cult favourite to a category leader in the US and UK. Suzanne Pengelly, president of skincare at Elf Beauty, claims the decision to enter the Australian market reflects cultural alignment and the next logical step. “We have seen incredible growth with Naturium in North America and the UK, which demonstrates that there is a continued growing demand internationally,” she said in an interview with Inside Retail. “Culturally and linguistically, Australia is aligned with a similar sophistication, knowledge and love for the brand. Our growing community has also been asking, and there is admiration already with our very own Susan Yara,” she added. Complementary forces The brand’s philosophy of consistent, bio-compatible skincare sits comfortably within Elf Beauty’s broader mission of accessible prestige. Elf has built its name on community-driven innovation and affordable luxury. On the other hand, Naturium offers a complementary and scientifically informed layer. “Everything begins with connection and knowing our community well enough to better serve,” Pengelly explained. “We listen to our community. We engage with our community. We share the same values of democratising beauty and access. But we differentiate ourselves at Naturium as we are the science-forward brand that believes consistency is the key to skin you love.” “Consistency is the key to skin you love” functions as an informal manifesto for the brand. Naturium’s formulas combine potent actives such as niacinamide, vitamin C and retinol with botanicals like kakadu plum, jojoba and squalane. These ingredients are blended in what the brand calls “bio-compatible formulations” designed to respect the skin’s natural barrier rather than disrupt it. Educating consumers Extremes of bold claims and perpetual reinvention undeniably define the skincare industry. Naturium’s approach, though, is measured, research-led and deeply aware of how modern consumers engage with information. “The Australian consumer is sophisticated, ingredient-literate and sceptical of over-promise,” Pengelly observed. “They look for transparency, and they reward authenticity. Naturium’s success has come from meeting those expectations head-on.” The brand’s roots in digital culture have been instrumental to that success. Naturium was built online, gaining credibility through direct conversation with its audience. Education, transparency and an evidence-based narrative replaced the traditional gloss of beauty marketing. Pengelly sees that history as key to its translation into physical retail. “We have been able to cut through digital conversations and clearly educate consumers by bringing the science of consistent skincare to everyone, everywhere, every day,” she said. “Education has always been paramount to our strategy and success. Sephora, as a partner, is among the top educators globally.” Naturium’s partnership with Sephora may also represent a deliberate move by Elf Beauty, investing in a continuation rather than a departure from its digital origins. “The trust we have built online can only deepen when consumers experience our products in-store,” Pengelly said. The brand speaks to two kinds of audiences, the “skintellectuals” and the “skincurious”. The first are the loyalists, fluent in formulations and active percentages. The second group consists of learners, ready to be initiated into the language of skincare. “We have always appreciated how smart and savvy consumers are,” Pengelly said. “The skintellectuals…They know so much about ingredients that they engage with our brand and help us stay on top of our game. We are now going after the skincurious as we believe that we can be the lead in taking consumers on a journey to better understand their skincare and fall in love with their skin after using our products consistently.” Pengelly, having been in the industry for a while, noted how the sector has evolved. “What I love the most is that brands are being forced to be on top of their game as consumer curiosity continues. Our role is to keep up with technology. This strategy remains the same as what has made us successful,” she said. “Continually staying one step ahead and bringing our consumer on the journey with us to the most efficacious, problem-solution skin and body care with an experience that keeps you coming back for more.” If Elf Beauty represents accessibility and innovation, Naturium embodies calm precision and scientific elegance. Dually, they suggest that skincare’s next era is far more focused on nurture. Naturium’s goal is deceptively modest: to help every consumer, from the “skintellectual” to the “skincurious”. As Pengelly concluded, “We truly want the consumer to be able to say ‘I love my skin.’”