Aldi cuts prices on 300 products to challenge sector

Aldi is changing its strategy to compete with Woolworths and Coles in the supermarket sector, shortly after Costco overtook the discount retailer’s profits with just 15 locations.

By targeting 300 products for price reductions, Aldi is planning to undercut its competitors even further. In August 2025, Aldi claimed to be 16.8 per cent cheaper than its competitors.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “These grocery price reductions are the perfect excuse to try something new from our everyday range, or to stock up on the favourites you already love.”

Anna McGrath, CEO of Aldi Australia, recently told the Australian Financial Review (AFR) that the business will also be reducing the range of branded goods on sale.

Inside Retail approached Aldi for further comment on the business’s new strategy but has yet to receive a response.

On April 2, 2024, during the ACCC Supermarkets Inquiry 2024-25, Aldi told the regulator it “stocks a limited product range of about 1800 products in contrast to around 25,000 products stocked at full line supermarkets.”

With a market share between 9 and 11 per cent, Aldi Australia recorded $13.3 billion in sales across the previous financial year, at profits of $403.7 million.