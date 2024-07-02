Richemont appoints Louis Ferla as Cartier CEO

Richemont has appointed Louis Ferla as CEO of Cartier, succeeding Cyrille Vigneron, effective September 1.

Currently, Ferla serves as CEO at Vacheron Constantin. He previously served Cartier as international director, clients and business development, and as China CEO.

Prior to that, he was regional director of the Middle East, Africa, and India, and MD of Taiwan, with Cartier.

“I am delighted that Louis has accepted to take on the top role at Cartier,” said Johann Rupert, Richemont’s chairman.

“I have always admired Louis’ strategic vision and inspiring management style, which have served him well in turning Vacheron Constantin into one of the world’s leading luxury watchmakers,” added Nicolas Bos, CEO at Richemont.

“I look forward to seeing Cartier continue to thrive under his leadership.”