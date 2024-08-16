Plans revealed for $65 million retail precinct on the Sunshine Coast

Plans for a $65 million expansive retail centre have been revealed for the Aura community in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The ‘Aura Home + Life’ project covers 18,000 sqm and will house 12 to 16 large-format retail tenancies ranging in size from 350sqm to 5000sqm. It will occupy a prime location adjacent to the Aura Business Park in Baringa, with easy access to the Bells Creek Arterial Road and Bruce Highway.

The venue will include stores selling electrical goods, furniture, pet supplies, homewares, automotive, and recreational products, two food and beverage outlets, and 400 car parks.

Canberra-based Capital Property Group – the developer – expects the project to create approximately 100 new jobs during construction and more than 200 permanent and casual jobs after completion.

“With the Sunshine Coast’s population set to exceed 540,000 by 2046, we see significant potential to invest in the region by providing key amenities to support the growing needs of the population in the decades ahead,” said Richard Snow, head of property at Capital Property Group.

Construction is set to begin in February, with trading expected to commence in April 2026.