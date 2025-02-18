Olive Young expands to the US as K-beauty’s global rise continues

influence”. “The launch of our US subsidiary marks a significant step in our mission to support small and medium-sized K-beauty brands in the global market and foster a sustainable growth environment for the industry,” said Lee Sun-jung, CEO of CJ Olive Young. “We will continue to serve as a ‘growth booster’ for K-beauty worldwide, ensuring that the industry’s upward momentum remains strong.” As part of its US expansion, CJ Olive Young said it will localise key business operations, including product sourcing, marketing and logistics, to strengthen its global e-commerce platform. The company also plans to open its first physical store in the US, further enhancing its omnichannel strategy. Since opening its first store in South Korea in 1999, Olive Young has expanded to more than 1350 stores across its home market. Olive Young Global, the brand’s online platform, is available in 150 countries, with North America emerging as a key market due to its young, e-commerce-savvy consumer base. According to “The Second Wave of K-Beauty” report by Sarah Chung Park, founder and CEO of Landing International, Olive Young is the 12th most-visited beauty website in the US, with 56.7 per cent of its traffic coming directly. “Launching and sustaining a successful K-beauty brand in the US market requires a multifaceted approach,” said Park. “From a strong management team with market insight to continuous product innovation, a brand’s success hinges on its ability to adapt, engage, and deliver value to consumers.” According to the expert, product innovation helps brands stand out, while a balanced product pipeline with core items and new releases keeps consumers engaged. Knowing the target audience allows brands to tailor messaging and product offerings, while community engagement through social media and influencers builds trust and loyalty. Finally, a strategic global sales approach supports expansion beyond Korea, adapting to regional demands while maintaining a US presence. Meanwhile, Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific Group has already benefited from its shift to the US market. The company posted sales reaching 4.2599 trillion won and operating profit of 249.3 billion won, increases of 5.9 per cent and 64.0 per cent, respectively, from the previous year. Notably, Amorepacific’s performance in Western markets, particularly the Americas, has been exceptional. For the first time in the company’s history, sales in the Americas surpassed those in Greater China, with an 83 per cent increase driven by strong performers like Laneige and Cosrx. The company is now prioritising strategic markets such as the US, Japan, Europe, India and the Middle East while working to stabilise its presence in China. To enhance its channel strategy, Amorepacific is actively partnering with global platforms like Amazon and pursuing diversified collaborations with Korean and international multi-brand distribution channels. It is also exploring new growth avenues such as TikTok Shop and leveraging digital technologies, including AI, to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. According to global market research firm Euromonitor, the US beauty market was valued at $120 billion in 2023, while the global beauty industry reached $570 billion, making it the largest in the world. This figure is more than 10 times the total value of K-beauty exports last year, which stood at $10.2 billion. Data from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety indicates that K-beauty exports to the US have grown at an average annual rate of more than 20 per cent from 2020 to 2023. The South Korean government aims to double SME cosmetics exports from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $10 billion by 2027 while increasing the number of exporting SMEs from 8360 to 10,000 during this period. Further reading: Korean beauty industry giant Amorepacific charts new course in global markets.