IR ProFood & beverage

‘No fat in the system’: Why dairy is under strain

Rising fuel costs and the EU trade deal are threatening the future of cheap milk.
By Tahlia Whitfield
“Everything we touch is diesel,” said Ben Bennett, president of Australian Dairy Farmers and a farmer in southwest Victoria. On a dairy farm, fuel sits beneath the tractors, irrigation pumps, grain deliveries, refrigerated transport and distribution corridors that carry fresh milk into Australian supermarkets each morning. Dairy is one of Australia’s most important rural industries, producing an estimated 8.8 billion litres of milk a year, employing 33,500 people and creating $6.1 billion

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