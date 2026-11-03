Natuzzi Italia to open first Melbourne flagship in Cremorne

Luxury furniture brand Natuzzi Italia has signed a 10-year lease for its first flagship Melbourne showroom in Cremorne.

The deal secures 438sqm on the ground floor of The Balmain Building, a mixed-use commercial and retail site.

Developed by Skylife and Borg and designed by Bates Smart, the Premium Grade, fully electric building is scheduled to open Natuzzi Italia’s first Melbourne showroom in late March.

Mark Tartak, MD of Skylife, said the recent lease commitments highlight the development’s appeal as a premier workplace, design, and lifestyle hub.

“The new Melbourne showroom will provide an exceptional setting in which to present the Natuzzi Italia collection and create an immersive experience for our high-end residential and B2B clients,” said Jo Francis, director of Natuzzi Italia.

“The building’s contemporary design and strong street presence align strongly with our brand, and we look forward to establishing a significant new presence in Melbourne when the showroom opens next year.”

Founded in Italy in 1959, Natuzzi Italia is renowned for contemporary design and craftsmanship.