Naked Sundays launches on Ulta.com

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Naked Sundays has partnered with Ulta Beauty as part of the brand’s expansion in North America.

The company has launched 10 products on Ulta.com including CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Serum Drops, which now has two new shades namely CabanaGlow Blush and CabanaGlow Sheer.

Ulta.com exclusively sells mineral serum drops for $35.

The partnership marks Naked Sundays’ fourth North American launch this year, following its launches at Target, Amazon, and Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada.

Earlier, the company revealed its aim to expand globally, which includes a hard launch in more than 1000 US retail stores.

