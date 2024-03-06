BusinessSupply chain

Meet Naked Sundays the SPF skincare brand that disrupted the sunscreen market

Naked Sundays Founder, Samantha Brett
By Tamera Francis
Australian SPF-first beauty brand Naked Sundays has hit a bullseye with its hard launch into 1030 US retail stores. The global expansion includes the rollout of the brand’s best-selling products and two new ones exclusive to Target US, across almost 1000 stores and an expanded range at Target.com. Rollout of Naked Sundays products into 50 Urban Outfitters stores will increase the brand’s identity in the US market and make it more accessible to its target audience. Every minute a Glow Mist is

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now