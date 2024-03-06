Meet Naked Sundays the SPF skincare brand that disrupted the sunscreen market

w Mist is sold and now the marquee mist and 25 other products and growing, are available in brick-and-mortar and online at Sephora UK, Mecca, Target US, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and online at Revolve and via the brand’s website. Born in Bondi Founded in the summer of 2021 Naked Sundays is the brainchild of former television journalist turned-founder, Samantha Brett, who was working behind the scenes to formulate a solution to the sticky issue of sunscreen functionality. Naked Sundays is an SPF-first, Australian skincare brand disruptor dedicated to changing the conversation and application of sunscreen with its first-to-market, SPF50+ multi-purpose products. Brett’s mission with Naked Sundays is to actively lower the rate of melanoma by helping people enjoy wearing sunscreen, by removing the harsh smell, stickiness and white-cast that other sunscreens possess. All of the brand’s formulas adhere to strict TGA testing, are formulated in Australia and are all vegan and cruelty-free. As a breaking television news reporter Brett regularly witnessed the worst day of people’s lives. Naked Sundays founder, Samantha Brett, told Inside Retail, “I saw a huge gap in the market for sunscreen you could easily use to top up over your makeup and I really thought if no one is going to do anything about it, it may as well be me. The SPF-first skincare brand splashed into the Australian market with the iconic and first-of-its-kind SPF 50+ Glow Mist sunscreen and achieved six-figure revenue within the first month of operations, and seven-figures within the first year. Nine months later in October 2021 the brand exclusively partnered with Mecca Australia, to be stocked in all of the beauty retailer’s stores and sold out three months’ worth of stock within 24 hours of the launch. “Naked Sundays prides ourselves on being first to market and at the forefront of SPF innovation. We are proud to have married trending skincare and makeup products like Lip Oils & bronzing drops with unparalleled SPF50+ innovation,” Brett told Inside Retail. Giving Melanoma the cold shoulder The driving force behind founding Naked Sundays for Brett was witnessing the cumulative impact of and damage that reporting on the road, outside and exposed to the sun, unable to reapply SPF over TV makeup caused when two of her colleagues had to have skin cancers removed from their faces. Furthermore, Brett discovered that 70 per cent of millennials admitted to not wearing sunscreen and that women as young as 15 and 16 were undergoing invasive cosmetic procedures to prevent aging. Appalled at her findings, Brett knew sunscreen was the simplest most affordable anti-ageing product and was being shunned due to its user experience and not being considered “cool” or “trendy.” “I knew that if we were to change the habits of an entire generation, something drastic would need to be done,” Brett said. The brand launched with a “Face of Naked Sundays” campaign and was shot at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, with the original Glow Mist, Collagen Glow Creme and BFF Brush all designed to make applying sunscreen practical, fun and less of a chore. In 2021 Naked Sundays launched its inaugural Give Melanoma The Cold Shoulder Campaign, for World Melanoma Awareness Month in May, and has since made this an annual initiative that has raised over $50 thousand for melanoma charities. SPF Market worldwide In 2024 the sun protection market is projected to generate US$286.4 million locally and US$11.52 billion worldwide. Over the past six months the business has grown 300 per cent and now has a team that runs the global operations from its Sydney headquarters. Nonetheless, the success of the SPF empire has not come without challenges. This has resulted in packaging innovation and supply-chain contingencies. New product launches have most recently seen waitlists reach 150 thousand for the first-to-market Cabana Glow bronzing drops that have already sold out seven times and counting now.