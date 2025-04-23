McDonald’s Hong Kong unveils Mood Engine concept

McDonald’s has opened its ‘Mood Engine’ concept store in Admiralty Station, Hong Kong, celebrating its 50th year in the territory.

Designed by Landini Associates, the store’s centrepiece is a 22-metre curving atmospheric installation that transforms the restaurant’s ambience from dusk till dawn.

At the entrance, a contemporary double-canopy structure framed by glowing yellow feature walls pays homage to Ray Kroc’s original McDonald’s design.

Inside, a service lobby is equipped with self-order kiosks, mobile collection lockers, and expanded sightlines into a functional aluminium kitchen.

Beyond the lobby, a new McCafe Bar crafted from recycled plastics complements the adjacent timber-lined McCafe Hideaway, a cocoon-like space designed for relaxation.

According to Landini Associates, the flexible design also allows the McCafe Hideaway and rear dining area to transform into an event space. It can accommodate up to 150 guests with modular furnishings and retractable walls.

Finally, at the rear, an Urban Sanctuary offers seating for 330 guests, featuring upcycled furniture, planted screens, and warm, diffused lighting to create a tranquil dining experience.

Creative director Mark Landini said the Mood Engine concept aims to modernise classic McDonald’s branding in a playful way.

“This ‘Ray-Naissance’ can now shift from calm to energetic, playfully branded to locally nuanced – forever changing and adaptable,” Landini added. “The Mood Engine resonates with the energy guests require at the moment. Like a chameleon, it responds to its environment.”