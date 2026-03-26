Tissot opens global concept store at Westfield Sydney

Luxury watchmaker Tissot has opened a boutique at Westfield Sydney fronting Pitt Street Mall.

Spanning 90sqm, the new store follows the brand’s global retail format with a layout that combines wood, glass and metal finishes. It features red accents and digital screens throughout the store, while glass cases display the company’s main watch collections.

A central display table presents selected models, with surrounding cases featuring a mix of heritage-style pieces and newer releases. Campaign imagery is positioned across the store to segment collections and direct customer flow.

The boutique includes in-store customer service and after-sales support, providing a dedicated location for purchases and servicing.

Last year, Tissot launched its first Melbourne boutique on Collins Street, spanning 114sqm and featuring high-quality furnishings with a modern, transparent design.