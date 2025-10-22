Curating success: How The New Trend is redefining luxury retail

hile others chase digital volume. Over the past five years, TNT has carved a singular path in Australian fashion: fusing global luxury with local authenticity, all while redefining what experiential retail can feel like. As the brand expands its national footprint with the new Brisbane flagship, Spencer shares rare insights into the vision shaping TNT’s next chapter. Inside Retail: TNT has sustained growth over the last five years, bucking the industry trend toward online retail dominance. What key strategies have driven that success? Vanessa Spencer: Our growth has been consistent, but not accidental. It’s come from a clear point of view and a genuine connection with our client. We’ve never tried to be everything to everyone – instead, we focus on doing what we do exceptionally well. The curation, the service, the relationships with our designers – that’s where the magic happens. Our clients trust our edit and our service, and that loyalty has been the foundation of our performance. I’ve always trusted my gut when it comes to business decisions; the times I’ve ignored that instinct are the times things haven’t worked. Every new store, every new brand, has to feel right. Growth for the sake of growth has never interested me. It’s about building something lasting. IR: How does TNT define “experiential, design-led retail” and how has that shaped the in-store experience from Melbourne to Brisbane? VS: For me, it’s about creating a space that feels considered in every sense. From the lighting and layout to how collections are merchandised (by colour story and end use, not by brand), every detail is intentional. I buy over 80 brands for any season, and every piece is chosen to work cohesively with the next. We want the customer journey through the store to feel natural. She can see how to style those pants with that top or take it back to that blazer. It’s about discovery, not to overwhelm, and giving her confidence that everything on the rack has been edited with her in mind. IR: Could you share the vision behind the new Brisbane flagship and how the design collaboration with AKI Studio and local artisans brings a Queensland sensibility to life? VS: From the very beginning, I had a clear vision for how I wanted the Brisbane store to look and feel. It needed to reflect our TNT DNA – elevated, refined, and warm – while embracing a sense of ease that feels true to Queensland. Working with AKI Studio was such a natural fit. They understood the balance between sophistication and approachability, creating a space that feels thoughtful and modern, but still inviting. The palette is soft, the forms are organic, and every texture has purpose. Investing in Australian makers was important to me, as it gives the space authenticity and connects us to the community we’re now part of. Collaborating with Simone Tops and Sarah Nedovic brought that to life: Simone’s sculptural architectural piece anchors the store, while Sarah’s lighting adds depth and soul. Together, they’ve created an interior that feels distinctly Brisbane, yet unmistakably TNT – timeless, sophisticated, and quietly confident. IR: TNT champions both global luxury labels and Australian/New Zealand designers. How do you balance international appeal with local authenticity? VS: That mix is everything to us. It’s what defines TNT. Our clients love international names like The Attico, Wardrobe NYC, Coperni and Cult Gaia, but they also have such a strong connection to Australian and New Zealand design. Supporting local talent has always been a big part of our story. For me, it’s not just about buying collections. It’s about relationships. We share feedback, insights and what we’re seeing from our customers. It’s collaborative, but in a way that helps both sides grow. The designer stays true to their vision, while also understanding what resonates here. Brands like Christopher Esber, Harris Tapper and ESSE have evolved alongside us. Our international labels bring reach and excitement, but it’s the local ones that give TNT its soul. That balance, global and local, known and emerging, is what keeps things interesting and uniquely ours. IR: What role do exclusive capsules and designer collaborations play in strengthening TNT’s identity and customer engagement? VS: They allow us to create moments and something special that connects the designer, the product, and our client. Being the exclusive Australian partner for launches like Citizens of Humanity’s Eco-Indigo collection showed how aligned values around quality and sustainability can lead to something meaningful. We work closely with our designers, giving feedback and helping shape collections in a way that feels right for our women and the Australian lifestyle. Those relationships are built on trust and mutual respect, allowing us to create something really special together. Exclusives, whether that’s a product, colour way or seasonal capsule, give our clients a reason to visit us first. She knows she’ll find something thoughtful, considered and often completely unique to TNT. That sense of discovery and connection is what keeps it exciting and defines who we are. IR: In an era of digital convenience, why do you believe physical retail still holds such strong appeal in the luxury sector? VS: Luxury is about emotion and human connection. You can scroll online, but you can’t replicate how it feels to be styled in a fitting room, to touch a fabric, to have someone genuinely understand your style or what you need, whether you know it yet or not. Our online channel is strong and continues to grow, but our boutiques are where the brand comes to life. That warmth, the relationships and the storytelling – that’s what keeps our clients loyal and why physical retail will always matter to us. IR: How does TNT identify and nurture emerging design talent from the region, and what has been the most rewarding collaboration so far? VS: Supporting Australian and New Zealand designers has always been at the heart of TNT. I’ve worked closely with many of them from their very first collections – giving feedback, helping shape assortments, and making sure the right clients see them. It’s incredibly rewarding to help build momentum for a brand you believe in and then watch it evolve season after season. When we bring on a new designer, it’s never just transactional. It’s about trust, shared values, and a genuine belief in what they’re creating. We look for brands with a clear point of view, integrity and purpose. Ultimately, people are doing good work and doing it well. Some of our most rewarding partnerships have grown from those relationships, brands that have evolved alongside us and become part of TNT’s story. For our clients, it means constant discovery, seeing the evolution of these designers and knowing they’re supporting brands with real integrity. That’s when it all comes full circle. IR: The idea of retail as “community” seems central to TNT’s philosophy. How does the brand cultivate that sense of connection across its stores? VS: Community has always been a big part of TNT’s story. It’s not just about selling clothes; it’s about creating a space where people feel connected and inspired. That comes through in everything we do, from the way our team engages with clients to how we collaborate with designers and local partners. The Brisbane launch really captured that spirit. We brought together Australian and New Zealand designers, people who’ve been such an important part of our journey, to celebrate not just a new boutique, but the community that makes it all possible. It was a way to say thank you, to highlight creativity and talent, and to show what can happen when people come together with a shared love for design. The fashion industry can be an incredibly competitive space, but I really believe there’s room for everyone to exist and be celebrated. When we lift each other up – designers, retailers, and creatives alike – the whole industry gets stronger. For me, that’s what retail should be: personal, human and built on genuine relationships. IR: From your experience at Intermix in New York to launching TNT in Australia, what global learnings have influenced TNT’s approach to the local market? VS: My time in New York really shaped how I think about retail. It taught me the power of curation, storytelling, and service. The best stores felt personal; everything had purpose. I brought that mindset home but adapted it for an Australian woman, one who wants ease, warmth and authenticity. At TNT, that means every piece has a reason to exist, every interaction feels genuine, and the experience feels elevated without being intimidating. I think that balance – global standards with a local heart – is what makes us different. IR: Looking ahead, how do you envision TNT evolving as both a luxury retailer and incubator for creative talent in the next five years?VS: The focus is depth, not speed. We’ll continue to expand nationally in the right precincts, at the right time, but our priority is deepening our relationships with our clients and our designers. I want TNT to keep being a platform for creativity and discovery, a space that champions Australian and New Zealand talent while connecting our clients to the best of global design. Growth for me isn’t just about opening doors. It’s about strengthening the ones we already have, nurturing the people and partnerships that make TNT what it is, and making sure every decision still feels intentional and true to our DNA.