Inside Rapha’s first China Clubhouse and its plan to create a new cycling culture

verge in ways that few markets can match. It is a place where brands make bold experiential statements, which aligns closely with Rapha’s community-first ethos. “Shanghai was chosen for its unique convergence of culture, commerce and cycling momentum,” Linquist told Inside Retail. “As one of Asia’s most progressive and influential cities, it is where brands make bold experiential statements – aligning perfectly with Rapha’s community-first ethos.” Since the brand entered China 18 months ago, Shanghai has quickly become Rapha’s largest and most engaged community in the country. The city’s cycling scene is evolving at a pace unmatched elsewhere in Asia. “Strategically, the Shanghai Clubhouse marks a shift from digital and partner-led presence to a fully immersive physical expression of the brand, laying the foundation for deeper community growth across Mainland China and the wider Asia region,” Linquist added. The new Clubhouse, set inside a restored 1925 mansion, is Rapha’s first retail residency in the historic building. Every detail of the design speaks to the brand’s hybrid approach to retail: it is simultaneously a commercial environment, an architectural love letter to the sport, and a community centre for China’s growing cycling culture. Future retail through the lens of cycling culture Seen Studios, Rapha’s longtime collaborator, was tasked with translating the brand’s heritage into a space that resonates with the cultural sensibilities of modern Chinese cyclists. The result is an interior inspired by the effortless elegance of Italian cafés – an homage to cycling’s ‘Golden Age’ – filtered through a distinctly mid-century modern, British industrial lens. The palette is warm and inviting: walnut, stainless steel, white oak, ceramic tiles, and subtle touches of Rapha’s signature pink. Architectural lines reference classic bicycle craftsmanship. Even the café tiles draw inspiration from the cobbled patterns of the famed Roubaix race. A market ripe for community building China’s cycling community is young but growing rapidly. Unlike mature markets in Europe and North America, the country’s rider base is shaped by a desire for identity and personal transformation. Linquist describes China as a relatively nascent market for high-performance cycling, but one defined by strong intent, aspiration and rapid cultural evolution. Riders here are investing not just in equipment, but in the mindset, lifestyle and discipline associated with the sport. “We’re seeing a higher proportion of women riders in China than in our global customer base, with more than 1000 participants in the 2025 Women’s 100 in China alone, signalling both inclusivity and accelerating momentum,” she said. “Cycling here is becoming a catalyst for personal transformation, and Rapha’s role is to support that journey.” Central to Rapha’s strategy is the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC), already the world’s largest community of dedicated riders with thousands of members worldwide. China represents the brand’s next major membership growth frontier. RCC now counts more than 400 members across Shanghai and Beijing. The Shanghai Clubhouse is designed to amplify RCC participation and introduce newcomers to the community. Members will have access to curated weekly rides, such as Rapha’s signature FAR rides, as well as workshops, cultural programming, film screenings and seasonal events. “Our partnership with the high-performance bicycle brand Factor will add performance value via bike fitting, trial and hire services, reinforcing both RCC benefits and rider progression,” Linquist said. A retail strategy focused on cultural depth, not store count While global sportswear and athleisure brands continue expanding their physical footprints across China, Rapha’s approach is deliberately restrained. The global marketing director said Rapha aims to expand its community reach into additional cities, but the priority is building meaningful engagement rather than maximising store numbers. “Growth will continue through e-commerce platforms such as Tmall and JD, while maintaining our focus on brand depth, not just scale. Our vision is to cultivate a sustainable cycling culture in China where Rapha plays a central role in shaping the sport’s progression,” she concluded.