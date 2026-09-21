What should retailers learn from Steven Kolb’s PR crisis?

ound one protester and covering her mouth as models continued down the runway. The following day, Kolb posted a lengthy apology on Instagram Stories. “My actions were wrong, and I am deeply sorry,” he wrote. “There is no justification for physically restraining another person. Security should have handled the situation, and I should have stepped back. Nothing about the circumstances excuses my actions…” Later that day, the CFDA placed Kolb on leave pending a full review of the incident. On September 18, four days after taking leave, Kolb resigned from the organisation after more than two decades. The CFDA board said it respected his decision and thanked him for his contributions to American fashion. The board has not yet named a successor. What experts said about Steven Kolb’s PR nightmare Crisis-management expert Megan Paquin told Inside Retail that neither Kolb nor any other retail executive should attempt to resolve such a situation through physical force. “It is never ok to address a situation like this physically,” she said. “It will be interesting to see how board members will ultimately respond to Mr. Kolb’s alleged actions. They will need to not only consider the situation, but also how their own response aligns with CFDA’s reputation among stakeholders.” Meanwhile, Frankie Margotta, strategy director at consulting firm Triptk, commended Kolb for his initial response. “Kolb, whether of his own volition or smartly advised by those around him, made the first right move by taking full accountability. Full stop, no caveats. There’s no justification for someone in his position to react with that level of discomposure to a peaceful protest, let alone physically take matters into his own hands,” said Margotta. Margotta said the incident could not be undone, regardless of how it escalated or why Kolb, as CFDA CEO, found himself at the centre of it. He expected the response to divide into two camps: those who believe his 20 years of experience and leadership shouldn’t be erased by one incident, and those who believe 20 years of experience and responsibility as a CEO make a situation like this too egregious to ignore. “From here, Kolb doesn’t need to go on the defensive to re-prove his worth or argue his merits as a CEO. Those things can still speak for themselves, and they’re not really being debated.” Calls for the CFDA to end Kolb’s tenure Retail brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris Ramsay was unequivocal about whether Kolb should remain in his role, arguing before his resignation that he should have been fired. “What occurred was an assault,” Ramsay told Inside Retail. “Kolb was captured on video physically grabbing and restraining protesters, including pinning a woman to the ground and covering her mouth. There is little ambiguity about the conduct itself. When the leader of an organisation behaves this way publicly, an apology and temporary leave are insufficient. “His 20 years at the CFDA do not entitle him to remain in power. Longevity should never become immunity from consequences. The organisation now has an opportunity to give that space to someone else who deserves it and who can lead the fashion industry with the judgment, integrity and respect the position requires.” In Ramsay’s view, Stan Herman’s comment that the situation will “work out beautifully” because Kolb is “his guy” only reinforces the perception that institutional loyalty is being prioritised over accountability. “The CFDA’s responsibility is not to protect one powerful executive’s career and has the opportunity to demonstrate what its values mean when upholding them becomes uncomfortable,” Ramsay said. Lessons for retailers to keep in mind “From a crisis-management perspective, the path forward is simple,” Ramsay said before Kolb’s resignation was announced. “Name what happened honestly, take decisive action and begin the search for new leadership. Anything less risks communicating that there is a different standard of accountability for people who have occupied positions of power long enough.” Paquin suggested that other retail leaders take note of what not to do in similar circumstances. “To avoid a situation like this in the future, organisational leaders need to take event security very seriously and anticipate that divisive subjects, like wearing or producing products with animal fur, may draw protests or emotional outbursts. Organisations also must anticipate these issues so they can keep their patrons and teams safe, and effectively address public concern that may ensue with a demonstration like this. “When you do that proactive work, everyone feels safer, and the risk of a physical or other inappropriate response can be mitigated. Regardless, making professional conduct standards clear and accessible to all employees is also key. Every employee should know how they are expected to behave in stressful situations and the protection available to them should those situations escalate.”