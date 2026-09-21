BusinessStrategy

What should retailers learn from Steven Kolb’s PR crisis?

A black-and-white headshot of CFDA president Steve Kolb.
“When the leader of an organization behaves this way publicly, an apology and temporary leave are insufficient,” said Ramsay.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
This year, New York Fashion Week’s biggest story wasn’t the latest “it” bag, but a PR crisis. The controversy began when PETA protesters stormed COS’s fall/winter 2026 show to protest against parent company H&M Group’s use of wool. However, things quickly escalated when Steven Kolb, then president and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), appeared to grab and restrain two activists. Afterwards, video shared on social media showed him wrapping his leg around o

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