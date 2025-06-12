Why this Malaysian entrepreneur’s definition of success has evolved

business towards regional scale and consumer trust. Earlier this year, the company closed a $10 million Series A funding round ahead of its expansion into Taiwan and Vietnam. Inside Retail: IMotorbike just closed a $10 million Series A round. What will this funding unlock for the business in the next 12–18 months? Sharmeen Looi: This funding round is a significant milestone for us as it allows us to move faster and deepen our presence in both existing and new markets. Over the next 12 to 18 months, our focus will be on scaling strategically across high-demand regions such as Taiwan, while strengthening our foothold in Malaysia and Vietnam with new showrooms, warehouses, and inspection centres. Operationally, this funding enables us to invest heavily in infrastructure, logistics and inspections, and to build strong local teams that can tailor the customer experience to each market’s nuances. We are also enhancing our value-added services like our complimentary six-month warranty, free six-day return policy and financing options to further strengthen trust in the pre-owned motorcycle space. Ultimately, this round unlocks our vision to build a reliable, quality-driven ecosystem that makes buying and selling pre-owned motorcycles seamless. IR: What’s your current vision for iMotorbike’s regional expansion? SL: Our regional expansion is laser-focused on Southeast Asia and East Asia, markets with mature motorcycle cultures but relatively fragmented pre-owned sectors. In many of these countries, while motorcycle ownership is high, the experience of buying or selling a pre-owned bike can still be quite inconsistent or opaque. That is where we see a real opportunity to make an impact. Our vision is to build a trusted, hyper-local ecosystem in each market that simplifies everything, from inspections to financing and ownership transfers. We are not just entering new countries, we are tailoring our operations, teams, and services to match the local regulatory environment and customer expectations. Our ultimate goal is to be the most reliable platform across the region for anyone looking to buy, sell, or finance a motorcycle. And to do so in a way that feels fast, easy, and completely hassle-free. IR: What operational challenges come with scaling a business that handles both online and offline components, like inspections, logistics, and ownership transfers? SL: Scaling a business that straddles both digital and physical operations is complex, especially in a trust-sensitive industry like ours. That is why we have taken the operationally efficient route, building a full end-to-end experience. We do in-house 170-point inspections, manage logistics, handle ownership transfers, insurance, road tax and offer financing. These are essential steps to remove friction and build confidence. But of course, it requires a lot on the backend, mechanics who are properly trained, logistics networks that run efficiently and compliance with local regulations. Hiring and training across geographies is a constant challenge, but it is non-negotiable for the level of quality we want to maintain. IR: How have you built credibility and trust in a space that often doesn’t expect to see women in leadership roles? SL: It hasn’t always been easy. There were many moments early on when people assumed I was incapable or treated me as though I did not belong at the decision-making table. But over time, what breaks down those assumptions is consistency, showing up, delivering results and letting the work speak louder than the noise. Credibility, for me, has never been about having the loudest voice in the room. It is about quality in execution, doing the hard work, solving real problems, and making things happen. At iMotorbike, I am proud that we have built a team where women are visible across all parts of the business, from operations to sales to logistics. When we started, women made up just 5 per cent of the team. Today, that number is at 28 per cent and growing steadily. Their contributions continue to challenge stereotypes and prove that capability isn’t tied to gender. It is about grit, skill and resilience. IR: What have been your biggest learnings about leadership, ambition, and self-compassion throughout this journey? SL: Throughout this journey, I have come to understand that true leadership is not about control or simply driving outcomes. It is about empowering others to thrive. One of the most valuable lessons I have learned is the power of listening. When people feel heard, they bring their full selves to the table. I have also found that leading from the front, especially during tough or uncertain periods, sets the tone for the entire team. Rolling up my sleeves and working alongside them builds trust and reinforces that we are all in this together. When it comes to ambition, I have learned that it needs to be rooted in something more meaningful than titles or external milestones. My definition of success has evolved to include the positive impact I create on the people and communities around me. Sustainable ambition, in my view, comes from balancing drive with reflection, knowing when to push forward and when to take a step back to reassess and realign. Perhaps one of the most profound lessons has been about self-compassion. I have realised that failure is not only inevitable but also essential for growth. Instead of being overly critical, I have learned to be kind to myself through the low points. Self-compassion is not a weakness per se; it is what enables resilience. I have learned to celebrate progress rather than perfection and to treat my mental wellness as non-negotiable. So, looking after myself is one of the most important ways I can show up effectively as a leader. IR: How do you manage the mental load of being both a founder and a mum-to-be? Are there boundaries you’ve had to put in place? SL: Managing the dual role of founder and mum-to-be has reshaped how I approach time and energy. I have learned to prioritise ruthlessly, not everything needs my attention, and that is okay. My time has become incredibly intentional, and that clarity has actually made me a more focused leader. Delegating has been key. I have built a team I trust deeply, and that trust allows me to step back when needed without guilt. I have also embraced the fact that I can’t do it all, all the time, acknowledging that it is not a failure, it’s just being human. Setting boundaries is also important, yes, and I make clear distinctions between work and personal time. When I am working, I am fully present. When I step away, I do so completely. I have also become more selective about what I say yes to. If it doesn’t serve the bigger picture, I have learned to pass. More importantly, I have had to let go of the guilt around stepping back. I communicate openly with my team about where I am at, and I think that vulnerability actually builds a stronger, more understanding culture. This season of life is teaching me balance, empathy, and prioritisation, skills that make me a better leader, not a conflicted one. Further reading: Foodpanda Singapore’s new boss talks tech, logistics and business transformation.