CareersExecutive interviews

Why this Malaysian entrepreneur’s definition of success has evolved

iMotorbike’s cofounders Gil Carmo and Sharmeen Looi.
By Tong Van
Entrepreneurship has never been a nine-to-five job. But for women founders, particularly those navigating motherhood, the demands can become all-consuming.  For Sharmeen Looi, co-founder and chief marketing officer of iMotorbike, this dual journey has shaped not only the business she’s building but also the kind of leader she’s becoming. Since launching iMotorbike, a leading platform for buying and selling secondhand motorcycles across Southeast Asia, Sharmeen has helped steer the busin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls

QIC to sell its stake in Perth’s Claremont Quarter

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Behind American Vintage’s bet on the lucrative Chinese fashion market

Tong Van
Sports & adventure IR Pro

How Stylerunner’s GM landed her dream job and turned it into a successful career

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

‘Major structural change’: ACCC concerned about Sigma, Chemist Warehouse merger

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay