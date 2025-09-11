‘It’s about making wellness tangible’: Why Lorna Jane Clarkson bought Soma

t gives us a powerful new platform to bring that philosophy to life in an immersive way,” she continued. Beyond the product Soma will continue to operate under its original name with its dedicated team, but over the next 12 months, there will be new programs and expanded retreat offerings as Clarkson looks to integrate the retreat centre into Lorna Jane’s offering to customers. “Customers now expect more than products; they’re looking for experiences that enrich their lives,” Clarkson stated. “With our heritage in active living, Soma was a natural acquisition because it allows us to extend what we’ve always done: inspire women to live a healthier, more connected life,” she added. Soma is already booked out for the next five months, but it is set to host retreats, corporate retreats and experiences that allow everyone to step into the Lorna Jane lifestyle beyond just wearing the product. “As the brand that coined the word ‘activewear’, a concept ahead of its time, we are once again leading change by reimagining what retail can be,” Clarkson said. “For us, it’s not just about creating an immersive brand experience, but about equipping our customers with tools, practices, and inspiration they can take home and incorporate into their everyday lives.” Branded real estate Lorna Jane is not the only retailer investing in luxury third spaces to extend its brand experience beyond products and stores. The Los Angeles-based wellness brand Flamingo Estate is operated out of the founder’s 1940s Spanish Colonial-style mansion, where select customers who are part of the Estate Membership program can attend events. Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana has put its stamp on luxury resorts around the world, and Baccarat, Missoni and Armani have all developed branded residences. “Our customers have the opportunity to visit and stay at Soma through retreats, corporate events and curated programs,” Clarkson shared. “We’re working hard to create experiences that are not only premium but also represent our active living philosophy. It’s about making wellness tangible, while still maintaining a sense of aspiration and exclusivity,” she added. The acquisition of Soma is part of Clarkson’s long-term view of the wellness industry and how the activewear category can fit into the broader industry more holistically. “The retreat allows us to evolve from providing the tools (our activewear) to also providing the environment and experiences that embody our philosophy,” Clarkson explained. “The timing couldn’t be more powerful,” she stated. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy is outpacing the 4.8 per cent growth forecast for global GDP. In 2023, the global wellness economy was valued at US$6.3 trillion and is projected to grow at a 7.3 per cent CAGR through 2028. Clarkson is aware that much like retail, the wellness industry is constantly evolving – she believes the acquisition of Soma shows Lorna Jane’s commitment to staying ahead of that curve. “We’ll be working hard to deliver a wellness experience that’s truly unique, one that blends lifestyle, community and transformation,” Clarkson concluded. “This is just the beginning of how we’ll continue to innovate in this space.”