BusinessStrategy

How is Japan beating the heat and the tourism chill?

Japanese retail store exterior.
Japan retail benefits from tourism.
By Michael Baker
When Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) recently issued its monthly report on retail trade at large retail chains for the year-to-date through April, it was business as usual on the top line. Sales rose by 2.1 per cent year-on-year in April itself, dragging the year-to-date growth rate up to a dreary 1.3 per cent. There were a couple of pleasant surprises, though. One was a big spike in sales at home appliance chains, and the other was an outperforming department store sect

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