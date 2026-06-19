IR ProStore design

Inside the bottle shop that arranged its stock by real life occasions

Drop Shop interior
Drop Shop swaps varietals for occasions to simplify wine. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Last week, a wine store opened in Melbourne’s Brunswick East that didn’t arrange its layout around the traditional liquor concepts of grape varietals or intimidating lingo. Instead, neon lights frame a range around how people actually drink, grouped simply as: Weekday ($15+), Party ($25+) and Fancy ($40+). Drop Shop is the contrivance of Dan Sims, Courtney Keegan and Luke Mickinnon. Inspired by Japanese konbini culture of highly efficient convenience stores, the 60-square-meter wine shop has

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