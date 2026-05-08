Bunnings takes 20,000 products to Fiji in Pacific expansion

Australia’s largest homewares retailer, Bunnings, is taking its range to Fiji, with 20,000 products to be introduced to its online store on the Pacific Island nation.

The dedicated store will add to Bunnings’ wholesale presence in the region, as the company develops a “measured approach” to growth opportunities in the Pacific.

“We’ve been servicing a number of Pacific markets for many years, and with the strength and scale of our digital transformation, it makes sense to expand this into these markets,” said Bunnings MD, Mike Schneider.

“Fiji, with its significant population and strong tourist economy, is a natural starting point for this important next step in widening our addressable market and bringing more value for customers into the Pacific region. It also creates new growth opportunities for our suppliers.”

Bunnings recorded $10.6 billion in sales for the first half of the fiscal year; the leading earner in the Wesfarmers portfolio has been increasing its e-commerce provision. The same financial disclosure detailed a growing $169 million capital expenditure, which Wesfarmers said was down to ongoing investments into an omnichannel supply chain for both Bunnings and Kmart, another retailer in the group.

In February, the ongoing push into e-commerce saw the announcement of a 30,000-product deal with Uber Eats.

“In assessing the Fijian market, it was clear we can use capabilities we know well – including supply chain, logistics, and digital experience – to launch an online store, deliver what local customers want, and refine the experience over time,” Schneider added.

Orders will be fulfilled from Bunnings’ Australian distribution centres in Queensland, Victoria and NSW, and delivered via international shipping partners.