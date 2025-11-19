Inside Kadwood’s bold new blueprint for luxury fashion

old Inside Retail. “A place where the executive suit is not a uniform that hides you, but a daily heirloom that honours the woman wearing it.” Drawing from her own story, a deep knowledge of craft and a commitment to the planet, Kadwood offers a vision for luxury that is progressive and uniquely Australian, while being globally relevant. Reclaiming the executive suit Erin Kadwood’s journey began with a quest for a suit that allowed her to feel “sensual and powerful without dressing as a man” – a need unmet by traditional luxury tailoring that still largely mirrors men’s ideas of power. The modern executive woman, according to Kadwood, is sophisticated and globally connected, often “juggling multiple events and meetings in one day”, whether in Sydney, Singapore or London. Kadwood’s roots are personal. Her earliest lessons in sewing came from watching her grandmother create garments for family and local foster children, focusing on bodies instead of generic patterns. “I did not grow up tracing standard patterns. I learned to cut for the person in front of me,” Kadwood shared. From Kadwood’s perspective, mass-sizing systems were invented for speed, not for women, and collections were designed from a size block, then forced onto bodies that were never considered in the first place. This training from her grandmother, fashion school, and the broader industry instilled both a refusal to detach clothing from the wearer and a discipline for precise patternmaking, construction, and fabric science. “The woman is the constant. Everything else bends around her,” Kadwood said.​ Merging tech with tradition What sets Kadwood’s eponymous brand apart is its blending of heritage and innovation. Partnering with former heads of renowned tailoring houses like Burberry and inspired by trailblazers such as Daisy Knatchbull, Kadwood’s suits are crafted from top-tier Australian Merino wool and constructed with European craftsmanship. But the brand has gone further, integrating AI visualisation into the bespoke process – allowing clients to see lifelike digital renderings of their own bodies in various cuts and fabrics before a single centimetre of cloth is cut. “Embedding AI into luxury tailoring ensures precision and efficiency without sacrificing craftsmanship,” said Jins Kadwood, CEO of Kadwood Atelier.​ For women used to choosing from off-the-rack suits designed on men’s blocks, this is a revelation. Erin Kadwood describes her approach as providing “something beyond garments” – an experience of wellness, calm and true investment in oneself. “Time itself becomes the luxury, where you walk away uplifted, confident, knowing you’ve truly invested in yourself,” she added. The brand also insists on natural fibres, primarily Australian Merino wool – a fibre celebrated for being breathable, temperature-regulating, resilient, and odour-resistant, and suited to every climate. The mill-to-client supply chain is short, transparent, and built with sustainability partners. “We only work with top-tier European mills that already hold the strictest certifications and have long-standing relationships with Australian growers,” Kadwood said. Every Kadwood client receives a transparency report for her suit, detailing the entire journey of the materials and processes.​ Redefining Australian luxury What distinguishes Kadwood’s vision is a blend of uniquely Australian strengths with an international sensibility. “The Australian suit,” as Kadwood calls it, expresses “structured, sophisticated elegance, a subtle glamour that speaks to power without excess”. The brand draws on natural fibres and design traditions that bridge Australian and European heritage. It signals multicultural identity with touches like Indian beading, for a clientele that reflects modern Australia.​ Kadwood’s strategic approach goes beyond commerce. Rather than competing for department store space alongside US and European labels, Kadwood is charting its own path. “We’re creating our own uniquely Australian luxury experience, connecting our fibre heritage with what modern women value: clean, conscious, deeply personal luxury,” Kadwood said. The brand’s international and domestic growth is nurtured by deep partnerships and alignment with ethical investment – mirroring rising Asian demand for ethical, transparent luxury. But the significance of Kadwood’s work extends far beyond fashion. Sydney finance executive Chloe Argyle described it as “strategy disguised in luxe wool”. For Argyle, Kadwood’s alignment with global macro trends such as responsible consumption, ethical supply chains, and a circular economy will enable Australian brands to lead the way in Asia and beyond. “Her brand occupies a unique space: a luxury offering that reflects the modern Australian identity – clean, conscious, globally relevant – underpinned by ethical supply chains and a strong commitment to circular economy principles, such as designing for longevity and reducing waste,” Argyle explained.​ A fashionable wellness experience Finally, Kadwood reimagines the luxury purchase itself. Each suit is part tailoring, part realignment. “When a woman puts on a jacket that has been drafted to her exact posture, bust, waist and hips, something very physical happens,” Kadwood said. “Shoulders drop. Breathing changes. There is often a moment of quiet shock when she realises the problem was never her body. It was the clothes.” This ethos extends across aftercare, lifelong changes, and slow appointment structures that foster genuine well-being – not just consumption. Kadwood’s model points to a future where the modern Australian luxury sector places women and sustainability at its heart: fusing tradition with innovation, local fibre with global vision and luxury with mindfulness and empowerment. “If that encourages other Australian designers to double down on craft, on traceability and on genuine relationships with their clients, then we will have done something worthwhile beyond our own suits,” Kadwood concluded.