IR ProLuxury

Fashion insiders weigh in on the uncertain future of Australian Fashion Week

Models walk the Acler runway show at Carriageworks in a long red dress for Australian Fashion Week 2024
Acler runway show at Carriageworks for Australian Fashion Week 2024. Sourced: AFW.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Fashion industry insiders are speculating about the future of Australian Fashion Week (AFW) following the news of IMG’s exit from the country’s premier fashion event.   Since its debut in 1996, AFW has attempted to evolve alongside Australia’s dynamic fashion landscape. Under IMG’s leadership since 2005, AFW has elevated resort collections, showcased Indigenous designers and initiated a consumer-integrated model.  The emergence of consumer-facing fashion events including PayPal Me

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay