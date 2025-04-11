How three Aussie retailers with a US presence are navigating the market now

ignificantly driving up costs. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the tariff problem, and the situation remains fluid, several Australian retailers told Inside Retail they are recalibrating their strategies and looking to streamline their operations rather than retreat from the lucrative US market. Here is how leaders from Alf the Label, Tinyme and The Nile are navigating this evolving landscape. Alf the Label: ‘Absorb costs where we can’ Since Alf the Label, a parenting lifestyle brand, launched in the US at New York Fashion Week in 2023, the region has become a crucial market, now accounting for over 70 per cent of the brand’s total revenue and customer base. “We’ve experienced more than 500 per cent year-on-year revenue growth since launching in the market and now sit as a multimillion-dollar brand. This expansion reflects demand for premium, multifunctional accessories that go beyond parenting, which is where we started,” Alf the Label founder Sophie Doyle told Inside Retail. However, the announcement of a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese imports has added another layer of convolution. As the business works closely with manufacturing partners in China, who uphold the craftsmanship and materials central to the brand, this poses a significant challenge. While the company is always striving for operational efficiency, Doyle emphasised that reducing costs through compromising on quality or design is not an option. “For a brand built on trust and transparency, we’re committed to navigating this with integrity,” she said. In response to these new tariffs, Alf the Label is focusing on transparency and agility. “We’re reviewing all aspects of our operations to absorb costs where we can and will reassess our pricing structure, always with fairness and customer trust in mind,” Doyle said. Tinyme: ‘Most of our orders will enter the US duty-free’ Tinym has run a dedicated US website since 2012, selling personalised children’s products made in Australia. The brand has seen significant success in the US and director Ben Hare highlighted that despite the tariff increases, Australian-made goods remain in a more favourable position compared to many other countries. “For Tinyme, the majority of our products are classified as made-in-Australia. The current de minimus threshold of US$800 is only going to be removed from products with country of origin China or Hong Kong from May 2, so most of our orders will still enter the US duty-free,” Hare told Inside Retail.In the short term, Tinyme plans to raise prices on products made in China to reflect the increased tariff costs. The company will also optimise its supply chain to reduce operational inefficiencies. “These make up a relatively small portion of our US sales, though, so our main focus for the US market will be on selling more of our Australia-made products,” he said. The Nile: ‘Scaling up our US warehousing’ The Nile, an Australian online department store with a focus on books, has been a prominent player in the US market for over two decades. The store holds a significant presence on major online marketplaces, including eBay, where the company boasts nearly 1 million positive feedback ratings. The brand maintains warehousing operations in the US to support its domestic business. The Nile does not expect the tariffs to have an immediate impact on its domestic business, however, the tariffs will likely affect the company’s exports from the UK once they come into effect. In response to these challenges, The Nile is focusing on improving its shipping solutions for US customers. By reducing exposure to the tariffs and enhancing speed to market, the brand objective is to maintain its competitiveness. “We are also scaling up our US warehousing footprint to better support our operations in the medium term, once the de minimis is removed entirely,” Jethro Marks, co-founder and CEO told Inside Retail.. Silver lining for the Australian retail market Ruslan Kogan, CEO of Australian e-commerce giant Kogan, weighed in on global tariffs, noting that while they introduce a level of uncertainty, they may also present unexpected advantages for retailers and consumers in Australia. “We’re already seeing suppliers and manufacturing partners divert stock and capacity away from the US, and it’s pushing prices down,” Kogan said in a recent PR statement. For Australian consumers, Kogan believes this situation could create a perfect opportunity to take advantage of savings ahead of the Christmas period as retailers place large orders for the festive season. “The next couple of months is when retailers place their large orders for the busy Christmas period, so the timing couldn’t be any better for customers who will be looking to pick up some bargains this festive season,” he said. What lies ahead The newly imposed tariffs may lead to significant upheaval for businesses, and in response, Australian retailers are adapting swiftly, focusing on improving supply chain efficiencies, optimising product pricing and emphasising a competitive edge in the US market. Whether through transparency, agility, or redefining a new brand trajectory, these businesses are finding ways to navigate uncertainty while continuing to embrace a strong presence in the global marketplace.