Feathers Boutique in Melbourne to close after 53 years

Margaret Porritt
Margaret Porritt, the founder of Feathers Boutique
By Harry Booth

Feathers Boutique in Melbourne will be closing its doors after 53 years, with 35 jobs being lost in the process.

Founded in 1972, the fashion retailer will close all stores in Victoria and its presence in David Jones, a total of nine retail locations.

The company commenced a clearance sale today, January 20.

Founded and led by Margaret Porritt, Feathers grew from a single Melbourne store stocking Australian designers to producing its own range across nationwide locations.

“I started Feathers as a single mum with a dream, and while closing is a difficult decision, I feel that at almost 86 it’s a positive way forward. I wish to retire with dignity and a full heart on something that was built with love and joy,” she said Porritt. 

“I’m grateful to every customer who made us part of their wardrobe over these 53 years.”

