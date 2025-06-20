Former Debenhams boss to take the helm of Country Road Group

Country Road Group has hired ex-Debenhams co-CEO Steven Cook as its new chief executive, who will take the role over from Raju Vuppalapati.

Vuppalapati resigned from the position in early June and is to exit the business in August following a handover period with Cook.

Owned by South Africa’s Woolworths Holding, Country Road has over 650 stores across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Previously the MD of Debenham’s fashion and home offering, Cook was made co-CEO when the department store went into administration once in 2019 and then again in 2020.

“Along with his deep business expertise and experiences successfully growing leading brands and organisations, he has held senior leadership roles at Holt Renfrew and Sears in Canada and served as chief executive of Debenhams in the UK,” said Woolworths Holdings CEO Roy Bagattini in a statement.

“Steven is a results-driven, people-focused leader and will be instrumental in driving the successful execution of our CRG strategy and shaping its next phase of profitable growth.”

The group’s portfolio also includes Trenery, Witchery, Mimco, and Politix.