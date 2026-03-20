Myer dubs skincare its ‘greatest opportunity’, adds La Mer, Guerlain and more

Department store giant Myer is expanding its luxury skincare range with the addition of La Mer, Swiss Perfection and Guerlain. They join the brand Helena Rubinstein, which launched at Myer earlier this year.

Soon to be showcased in Myer’s Sydney and Melbourne flagship stores, the additions mark a “significant step” in the company’s push into the beauty space, which saw it recently part ways with Mecca after 17 years.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome four of the world’s most iconic luxury skincare brands to Myer,” said Myer’s chief merchandise officer, Belinda Slifkas.

“Introducing La Mer, Helena Rubinstein, Swiss Perfection, and Guerlain marks a significant step forward in strengthening our skincare and beauty offering.”

Slifkas called skincare Myer’s “greatest opportunity for growth” within its beauty business, adding that the company is continuing to expand its offering.

La Mer ANZ’s brand GM Mariko Rex said Myer was a “natural destination for the world’s most iconic luxury skincare brands”. Her sentiments were echoed by Swiss Perfection’s CEO, Renaud Divisia, who said the company is “proud” to partner with Myer for its debut in Australia.

Myer said it will also introduce two new beauty maisons, Carolina Herrera Beauty and Rabanne Beauty, to its portfolio, both of which will debut in Australia.