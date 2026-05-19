DigitalE-commerce

Grant Arnott on Click Frenzy and ‘being out of business prison’

Grant Arnott Click Frenzy
Grant Arnott said his focus is on “moving forward” (Source: Grant Arnott/Global Marketplace)
By Harry Booth
Grant Arnott, the founder of Click Frenzy, is remarkably candid about the pressure last month’s liquidation put on his team. “The period leading up to the receivership was the end of a years-long period of sustained high stress, that was taking a toll on everyone involved, not just me,” he said. “Now, I am just focused on moving forward, and I have had overwhelming support from staff, former colleagues, and industry leaders I admire greatly.” Arnott’s businesses, which also included

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